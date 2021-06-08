Massive internet outage hits leading websites including Amazon globally

NEW YORK – A massive internet outage has affected websites including BBC, Amazon and others across the globe.

The issue made the sites unreachable to users for more than an hour on Tuesday morning, international media reported.

The outage occurred due to a failure in a content delivery network (CDN) run by Fastly, a US based cloud computing service provider. It started around 11am UK time, and users received an error messages including, “Error 503 service unavailable” and a terse “connection failure” when they tried to access the websites.

Reddit, CNN, Paypal, Spotify and the New York Times were among the major websites affected by the technical glitch.

The United Kingdom’s attorney general also said that the country’s main gov.uk website was affected by the outage. He had tweeted an email for queries.

Fastly said in a statement that “the issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return.”

We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online. Continued status is available at https://t.co/RIQWX0LWwl — Fastly (@fastly) June 8, 2021

Nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported the issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon, according to Downdetector.com.