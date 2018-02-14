Massive increase in students applying for Chinese language course

After the success of Chinese language learning courses, youngsters who took admission in such courses, are now getting job opportunities not only in local but international companies.

A new trend of learning Chinese language among youth, women and people from all walks of lives was emerged when the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects started. In Pakistan, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab is largest organization with most number of students enrolled and most number of students getting jobs.

It has also observed massive increase in students applying for the Chinese Language Course. According to data available with Pakistan Observer, for its recent batch of Chinese Language, TEVTA received more than 12,000 applications against the seats of 4000 across the largest populated province Punjab.

TEVTA Punjab is offering Chinese Language course in 47 institutes of 23 districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Sheikhpura, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Bawalnagar, Jehlam, Attock, Jhang, Toba Tek Sing, Jarranwala, Okara, Chiniot and Kasur.

