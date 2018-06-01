Massive hunt on to net terrorists challenging the state writ

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Massive hunt was on to net the terrorist targeting the security forces in the tribal belt especially in the back drop of IED blast in the North Waziristan agency the other day.

It may be recalled that an improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion believably targeting the security forces in North Waziristan agency Wednesday morning had resulted in the martyrdom of three soldiers and serious wounds to two others.

While the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the IED blast occurred near a vehicle of the security forces, in which two personnel were killed and three injured, the independent sources said three soldiers embraced Shahadat and two others sustained injuries during the process of demining at Datta Khel Tehsil of NWA on Wednesday.

”Two Soldiers namely Lance Naik Momin Ali and Sepoy Saleem embraced Shahadat while three others were injured when a Security Forces vehicle struck an IED planted on track by terrorists near Datta khel, North Waziristan Agency. The injured have been evacuated to CMH Peshawar”. The ISPR communiqué issued to media had stated.

However, independent sources insisted those martyred on Wednesday were the members of the Bomb Disposal Squad of the forces or the de-miners and were busy in the demining operation during which a landmine exploded resulting in the Shahadat of two soldiers Lance Naik Momin Ali and Sepoy Saleem and injuries to three others including Naib Subedar Akbar and soldier Amir Mukhtar who later succumbed to his injuries taking the death toll to three.

It may be mentioned that though the Pakistan Army supervised operation Zerb-e-Azb, initiated in June 2014 against the insurgents challenging the writ of the state over the years, has concluded and the security forces have effectively purged the area from the trouble makers, the forces are yet to clear the region from the landmines.

The security forces are also reported to have kicked off search and net operation following incident in different areas of the North Waziristan agency besides also vehemently working to clear the region from the land mines and IEDs mostly buried by the insurgents on the routs of the security forces.