DREAM of hundreds of thousands of people to perform Hajj stands shattered due to massive hike in Hajj expenses as a consequence of wholesale devaluation of rupee and decision of the Federal Cabinet to end subsidy on Hajj fares. Briefing newsmen about decisions of the Cabinet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that this year the Hajj package would cost Rs 4,36,575 for northern and Rs 4,26,575 for southern regions, meaning thereby that there would be an increase of over Rs 150,000 in Hajj expenses this year as compared to the last year.

The Government is surely facing financial crunch and it would have taken the decision to abolish subsidy after thorough consideration but the fact remains that the move has effectively elbowed out a large number of prospective applicants who saved the money on the basis of calculations for the last year but now find themselves ineligible to apply. No doubt, Hajj is obligatory for those who have the means to undertake the journey both in terms of physical health and financial resources but it doesn’t mean the state has no obligation to facilitate people when countries like India also offer subsidies to their pilgrims. On the one hand, we want to turn Pakistan into Madinah State but on the other hand we are not ready to provide fundamental facilities that are available in welfare states elsewhere. The Government has been claiming that the devaluation would not hurt the masses and that there was more inflation during PPP and PML(N) eras than the people are witnessing during tenure of PTI but an increase of sixty percent in Hajj expenses exposes hollowness of such claims. Last year, PML(N) Government offered a subsidy of Rs 45,000 on Hajj expenses and in view of the record increase in total expenditure, the incumbent Government should have not only continued that subsidy but increased it to Rs 100,000 to offset negative impact on those aspiring to perform Hajj. However, apparently it first tried to hide behind the excuse that subsidy on Hajj was not permissible and simply closed its ears when the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) ruled that the subsidy is lawful and permissible. It is also to be noted that even if the subsidy is abolished, the increase attributed to devaluation of rupee against dollar is also disproportionate and cannot be justified by any argument. It is still time that the Government reviews the decision and brings down the expenses to the range of Rs 300,000.

