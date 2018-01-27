Massive efforts being made to curb corruption: CJ LHC

Farewell reception

Rawalpindi

Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said competence and efficiency of judges in dispensation of justice was as important as the independence of judiciary.

Speaking as a chief guest in a farewell ceremony held in the honor of him by the LHC administration, the CJ said corruption in the judiciary could not be tolerated at any cost.

He said massive efforts were made to curb corruption in judiciary during his tenure. However, he said, more steps were needed to be taken at an accelerated speed to wipe out the menace.

He also highlighted the role of judicial administration for provision of justice and urged upon them to be polite to the litigants.

Justice Mansoor Ali emphasized the need for better coordination among the different tiers of Judiciary to provide speedy justice to the masses.

“As the judicial system progresses it would get more strengthen,” he added. Earlier Registrar, LHC Khurshid Anwar Rizvi in his address paid tribute to the outgoing chief justice, saying that CJ Mansoor gave landmark judgments during his tenure as the CJ of high court.

He said Justice Mansoor made reforms to reduce shelf life of cases to provide relief to the public by early dispensation of the cases.

The registrar wished him happiness, good health and long life and expressed the hope that the outgoing chief justice would keep on helping the provincial judiciary as Judge of the Apex court. Judges of the LHC, Judicial staff and senior lawyers also attended the ceremony.—APP