Massive drugs, arms recovered

Rawalpindi

Law enforcement agencies recovered a large quantity of contraband drugs including heroin, opium and hashish from a vehicle in Chakri area of the city. According to police sources, the police along with custom intelligence started snap checking of vehicles in Chakri Road of Rawalpindi.

The LEAs signaled to stop a suspected vehicle but the driver instead of stopping sped the scene and when chased by LEAs fled leaving the vehicle by road side in a near locality.

During search of the vehicle, police recovered contraband comprising 1.5 kilogrammes of heroin, 27 kg opium, and 16.5 kg of hashish and the sources said that a pistol and bullets were also seized from the vehicle.—INP