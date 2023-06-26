Millions of pilgrims have started moving to Mina in the first phase of the annual pilgrimage after the tawaf of the Kaaba as the largest Hajj begins.

The pilgrims will perform prayers at Mina, which is located around 7km from Islam’s holiest sites, and then pour into Arafat and Jabal al-Rahma, which is followed by a Hajj sermon.

During the pilgrimage, pilgrims will stay at Arafat, it’s the significant place where Prophet Mohammed SAW delivered the final Hajj sermon.

After praying Maghrib, pilgrims will pour into Muzdalfa, where the next prayers will be offered and will prepare for the stoning of Shaitan. With the completion of Rami, Hajjaj will observe Eid ul-Adha and will return to Mina.

Masjid Al Haram, Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah will have thousands of pilgrims over the course of the next 5 days where hundreds of busses will be transporting pilgrims to and from each place.

To facilitate the huge influx of passengers, colorful carpets have been laid while in wake of heatwave-like conditions, health mobile units, mobile clinics, and fire trucks are on standy.

The pilgrimage saw several incidents in previous years, but now the government made stern security measures to avoid disasters.

For the unversed, Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, and is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is obligatory for all able-bodied and financially capable Muslims to perform at least once in their lifetime. Hajj takes place during the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah, specifically from the 8th to the 12th or 13th of the month.

The pilgrimage holds significant importance and transformative experience for Muslims, fostering unity, humility, and spiritual growth as it brings together millions of Muslims from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and languages, reinforcing the global Muslim community.