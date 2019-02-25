Massive crackdown against criminals

Staff Reporter

Inspector-General of Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam on Monday announced a crackdown against the street criminals across the city.

IG Sindh has ordered to take abrupt action against those who are involved in sale and purchase of robbed/stolen parts of vehicles.

He also directed to initiate actions against those who decode snatched and looted cell phones.

It is to be noted that IG Sindh’s statement has come in wake of recent snatching event across the city which do not seem to lessen or halt in recent times.

Share on: WhatsApp