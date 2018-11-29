Massive air pollution

Air pollution takes place when gases, dust particles, fumes are introduced into the atmosphere in such ways that makes it harmful to humans, animals and plants. Air pollution is rampant in the world that it has caused the Earth to warm. Causes of air pollution are our industries and vehicles. These industries and vehicles take out carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide which are very dangerous, they get mixed up in the air and cause diseases like lung cancer, chronic respiratory, kidney infections and many more. A similar situation could be witnessed on various busy streets in the world where the number of private and governmental hospitals are continuously on the rise as the managements are generally least concerned to take seriously the hazards of pollution.

According to some figures compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO) that in the past two years, air pollution which is covering 3000 cities in 103 countries has nearly doubled, with more cities measuring air pollution levels and recognizing the associated health impacts while at least 5pc of adults and 10pc of children are suffering from asthma in Pakistan and the figures are getting even worse due to growing industrialization and urbanization while every year air pollution causes the premature death of some 7 million people worldwide.

There is no denying the fact that the Earth is surrounded by a blanket of air or a layer of gases called the atmosphere. The atmosphere helps protect the Earth and helps life to exist. Without it, we would be burned by the intense heat of the sun during the day or frozen by the very low temperatures at night.

ZEESHAN NASIR

Turbat

