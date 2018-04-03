Masses will re-elect PML-N: Zaeem

City Reporter

Provincial Minister Auqaf and Minister Religious Affairs Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri said planned

tactics could not oust popular leader Nawaz Sharif from political arena.

“Only PML-N will sweep general elections 2018 owing to its matchless development works during five years tenure,” he highlighted.

Speaking to this scribe at Punjab Assembly chamber, he said political rivals were afraid of increasing popularity of Nawaz Sharif and were conspiring to keep him away from mainstream of politics.

He said people acknowledged public service of the Muslim League leadership and would elect PML-N again in the upcoming elections.

Zaeem alleged that PTI Chief Imran Khan mastered telling lies and was habitual in “taking u-turns”.

He said due to his negative political style masses did not like him.

The minister said that Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif made day and night effort to transform Punjab into a most developed province of the country, while on the other hand the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtoon Khwah did nothing for the welfare of people.

To a question, the minister said Auqaf department was spending hefty amounts on construction/repair of shrines and religious places with the view to provide comfort to visiting people.