Masses will decide who is supreme if parliament’s decisions are not accepted: Haideri

ISLAMABAD : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General and Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said that if the decisions of parliaments are not accepted then masses will decide who is supreme in country.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, he said that decisions of the parliament are continuously ridiculed. He said that all the institutions should respect each other.

To a query whether a disqualified person can be elected as party President, he said this question should be asked from the parliament. He said if the parliament unanimously or with majority approves a law then it should be accepted.

He said that the report of Raja Zafarul Haq about amendment in Khatm-e-Nabuwwat law should also be made public.

Orignally published by INP