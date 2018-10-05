Masses voted for change not for disappointment: Bilawal

SARGODHA : Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said People voted for change, but now they have become disappointed.

Addressing a presser in Sargodha, Bilawal Bhutto said that the government has no will to resolve masses’ issues.

Increasing Gas and Power Tariff will directly affect common people, said Bilawal

Heard that a revolution will come within 100-days, but so far no any development has been seen in this regard.

PTI government will try to distort opposition from real issues of the masses, said PPP Chairman.

Earlier today, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he is hopeful to get justice from the apex court in Benazir Bhutto murder case.

Speaking to media here, he said: “We expect the Supreme Court will deliver justice in this case.” He said that no decision had been given regarding Pervez Musharraf who is currently out of the country.

Bilawal rued the officials nominated in the case had again been restored on their duties. The PPP chairman recalled the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was facing threats during her entire election campaign in 2007, but no measures were taken to protect her.

Soon after the assassination, Bilawal said, the crime scene was washed with the person being held accountable for this act.

It’s our third generation knocking the court’s door to seek justice in cases of Zulfikar Bhutto’s murder and the assassination of Benazir Bhutto.

Share on: WhatsApp