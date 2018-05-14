Masses to elect PML-N again

Islamabad

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Birjees Tahir Sunday said that people were determined to once again cast their votes in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for ensured progress and prosperity of the country. In a statement, he said PML-N has completed unprecedented projects in last five years. The ruling party had completed record power generation projects and constructed several thousands of kilometer roads across the country in the last five years under the leadership of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.—APP