Masses throng recreational spots to enjoy Eid

The recreational spots of the twin cities were thronged with local residents as well as the visitors from other adjoining cities even on the third day of Eid.

Citizens were seen flocking to numerous picnic spots including Rawal Lake View Park, Fatima Jinnah Park, Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh, Rawal Dam and Pir Sohawa in the capital, while in Rawalpindi Nawaz Sharif Park, Ayub Park, Safari Park, Race Course and Jinnah Park were packed with people enjoying every moment of the Eid festival.

“It’s really very exciting to enjoy Eid at the aesthetically developed recreational spot,” said Zaheer Ahmed, who visited the Rawal Lake View Park along with his family.

“We had a lot of fun and we are also planning to cook meal,” said Muhammad Qasim who came to Pir Sohawa with his friends.

There was very little transport on the roads and taxi drivers were charging exorbitantly, but many people managed to reach the recreational spots to enjoy their Eid.

However, those who were using online cab facilities remained comfortable as they were not indulging in typical and hard fare-bargain, contrary to traditional taxi service. But, they have to face slightly high fares due to ‘peak-factor’ caused by increased number of online cab service users.

“It is nice to visit picnic spot during Eid days as it has more attraction for the visitors as compared to normal days,” said Naeem Khan at the Nawaz Sharif Park.

The reason behind fun making at the parks was that the school children were free and fully enjoying Eid holidays, as all schools are closed due to summer vacations.

They were of the view that the government should ensure entry to all the parks with parking facilities at reasonable rates besides the prices of all items available in the canteens etc. should be checked and controlled.

In the federal capital, Shakarparian and the National Monument were the busiest resorts after Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 park), Rawal Lake Park, Daman-e-Koh and Faisal Mosque where people including men, women and children visited and enjoyed the Eid.

The drizzle on first and the second day of Eid turned the weather pleasant in twin cities which was an added incentive for the people of the twin cities to visit parks and other public places to enjoy the festivity.

A large number of people were also seen traveling towards Murree Hills and adjoining areas. The parks in Rawalpindi were specially decorated to make them attractive for the visitors. Special security arrangements were also seen outside the parks for the protection of the visitors.

The rates of edible items like chips, biscuits, burgers, soft drinks, mineral water and other items were almost double in the parks of twin cities as compared to open markets.

