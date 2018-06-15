Masses throng markets to finalize Eid shopping

Masses are thronging to leading shopping malls and markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to finalise their shopping as Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner.

Markets including Commercial Market, Raja Bazar, Cantt, Centaurus, Giga Mall, etc are booming with customers. Some customers are confused in choosing from variety of stuff and some find it easy to pick a thing of their own choice from various alternatives.

Shaheen Ali, a customer at Giga Mall, women’s shopping goes on the whole year due to festivals, occasions, changing of seasons, new launches and most common is sale season which occurs after every two months.—APP

