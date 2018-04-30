Masses suffering due to misdeeds, corruption of ineligible political leaders: Kaira

LAHORE : President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab, Qamar Zaman Kaira has said the masses have to suffer due to misdeeds and corruption of the ineligible political leaders.

Talking to a delegation of PPP from tehsil Okara headed by district President Ayaz Kareem, which called on him here on Sunday, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that price hike, load shedding and corruption had adversely hurt the economy of the country.

He claimed that PPP will gain victory in 2018 with clear majority and urged the party activists to convey message of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto to each and every citizen.

The Provincial President said that those who consider PPP weak live in fool’s paradise as it enjoys the support of the majority of poor and middle class people of the country.

Kaira said that the nation will soon hear the good news about getting rid of the corrupt politicians and commission mafia who looted the national exchequer.

He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benzir Bhutto are the dictionary of democracy and their political vision was the guarantee of supremacy of the federation.

Orignally published by INP