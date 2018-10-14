Masses show confidence in PTI: Fawad

Observer Report

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said majority of people had expressed full confidence in leadership and government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

The PTI had emerged as the single largest and famous party of the country whose candidates had clinched seats in the bye elections, he said talking to a private news channel.

PTI had won six seats out of 11, which he said was an encouraging sign and result for the party, he added.

PPP, PML-N and others had become local parties, the minister said, adding the opposition had been exposed fully in the bye-elections.

It was obvious that people from Karachi to Khyber had expressed full confidence on the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government, the information minister said.

