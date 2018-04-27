‘Masses should not forget Zardari looted nation’s money’

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Member National Assembly and Central Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Hamza Shahbaz has said in the coming general elections all the three wickets of PTI would be hit as Imran Khan must know that only waistcoat is not enough to become Prime Minister. He added that hardworking and public service like Mian Nawaz Sharif is most important to be the real leader of the masses.

While addressing PML (N) Workers Convention at Rahim Yar Khan, Hamza Shahbaz said that Imran Khan cannot mislead the people with baseless allegations and if Senate votes have been on sale in KPK Imran himself responsible. He said that five years’ criticism same metro bus being launched in KPK. Similarly, once again Imran Khan had to leave Lahore with disappointment if he requested he could be taken care of in Walled City. Hamza Shahbaz said that with the help of loan defaulter and qabza group what kind of change can be brought by Tehrik e Insaaf.

Criticizing PPP, Hamza Shahbaz said that people still not forgot the looted money of Asif Zardari kept in Swiss Banks and each penny of that would be recovered from him. He said that this Zardari visited China many times but for investment of 46 billion dollars on Economic Corridor Nawaz Sharif has been entrusted which going to be game changer. Hamza Shahbaz spoke extensively regarding South Punjab and said that after using funds for 5 years what kind of deprivation has been felt. People know reality very well that from Danish Schools to IT University every development project has been completed in Rahim Yar Khan.