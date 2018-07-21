Masses should be taken into confidence: Siraj

Dir Lower

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has called upon the caretaker government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and concerned institutions to take the masses in confidence regarding the questions being raised about the general election.

Addressing meetings in connection with election campaign in Chakdara and Talash areas of Lower Dir on Friday, Sirajul Haq said it was the responsibility of the government and the Election Commission to hold free, fair and transparent elections. He said that that if the elections were controversial, the federation and the national unanimity could face serious threats.

The JI chief said that the only way to prevent chaos and bloody revolution in the country was to restore the people’s confidence in the elections. He said the impression that the government was patronizing a particular party should end.

Sirajul Haq said had there been an Islamic system in the country, a dictator would not have dared to play with democratic system and the constitution. —INP

