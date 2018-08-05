Masses protest prolonged power outages

Swabi

Strong protest demonstrations were held against prolonged and unscheduled power outages in Swabi on Saturday. A large number of disgruntled people belonging to different areas of tehsil Razar of Swabi came out of their homes blocked the roads and protested against Wapda. The protestor blocked Mardan-Swabi Road to Khatm-e-Nabuwat Chowk and other linking roads suspending the vehicular traffic completely.

They also chanted slogans against Wapda and provincial authorities and demanded to do away from unscheduled and prolonged loadshedding. The protestors also warned of widening and intensified the protests if their demand was not fulfilled.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Ashiyana Textile Mill feeder emanating from 66-KV Ashiyana grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 12noon while Amin Pur, Langrana, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad, Faiz Abad and Siddhupura feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7am to 11am on Monday (August 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mannanwala and SOS Village feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 12noon whereas Hasan and Malari feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 7am to 1pm on Aug 06.

Meanwhile, power supply from Liaqat Abad, Lakkar Mandi, Bakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Ali Housing and Afghan Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Mansoorwala.—APP

