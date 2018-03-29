Masses have rejected PML-N rivals’ policies: Saira Afzal

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Federal Minister for Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar has declared that the masses of Pakistan have rejected the negative politics of our rivals and by the grace of Almighty Allah the PML-N would emerge victorious during the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a big gathering in the Jinnah Hall here she said that PML-N believed in eliminating poverty, hunger and disease and to resolve the problems of the masses to better their socio-economic conditions. During the past 5 years under the dynamic leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, the country had achieved various successes such as elimination of terrorism and to overcome loadsheddings whereas PTI always promoted the politics of dharna which has been rejected by the masses because they wanted peace, brotherhood and prosperity in the country, she added.

She further said that despite the so-called alliance between Zardari and Niazi, PML-N would be successful in the next general elections. She said that “truth is more powerful than falsehood and truth always prevail”. She said that negative propaganda and false allegations by their rivals would not succeed and the PML-N would strive to ushr in an era of peace, brotherhood and prosperity.

Earlier, the minister was given rousing welcome for securing Sitar-i-Imtiaz for her untiring efforts to eliminate polio in the country. She was brought to the city in a big procession from Safdarabad Interchange to Jinnah Hall Hafizabad and the people showered rose petals throughout the route.

Municipal Chairman Haji Jhamshed Abbas Thaheem, MNA Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti, Chairman District Council Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar, Vice Chairman Rai Qamar Zaman Kharl, President PML-N Tehsil Hafizabad Abid Ihsan Chatha and others congratulated the Minister for getting unique distinction due to her sheer hard work. Later, she inaugurated provision of sui gas in Kot Kameer (Vanike Tarar) where she also addressed big gathering of union council chairmen and councillors.