Masses faced severe economic hardships in first month of PTI’s govt: Saeed

Staff Reporter

Senior provincial leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and member Sindh Cabinet Saeed Ahmad Ghani has said that people are faced with economic hardship in only first month of Imran Khan as Prime Minister.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Saeed Ahmad Ghani said that Premier Imran Khan instead of concentrating on real issues faced by the masses and country was busy in selling old cars and buffalos. He said that people was shown the lawns of Governor Houses on one hand and were stolen of their money on the other.

