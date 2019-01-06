Masses cheated in name of accountability for decades: ICST

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Sunday said masses are being cheated in the name of accountability since decades which has frustrated them. The country cannot afford fake accountability anymore as it will not only disappoint masses but also lead to serious international sanctions on which will break the back of poor masses, it said. The tall claims of different rulers regarding accountability has not resulted in anything but emboldened the corrupt who continued to plunder national wealth knowing that nothing will change, said Shahid Rasheed Butt, Patron ICST Shahid Rasheed Butt. He said that the government should change preferences, stop compromises, expedite action against those involved in money laundering and push corruption cases to logical conclusion. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that money laundering by politicians and other influential has reached to gigantic proportions attracting concern of international institutions. He noted that FIA, NAB, SBP, NECTA, and Financial Monitoring Unit etc. have failed to play their role in combatting corruption and terror financing which encouraged white-collar crimes.—Agencies

