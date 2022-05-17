Masses aware Imran responsible for economic situation: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the people of Pakistan were fully aware of the fact that former prime minister Imran Khan was responsible for the present economic situation and unemployment in the country.

In a tweet, sharing the economic data issued by the government she said that truth could not be hidden by lying, threatening or abusing.

The people knew the real culprits behind the present economic catastrophe. She said that Imran Khan was responsible for unemployment and hunger in the country.

As per comparative data issued by the government of Pakistan, in 2018 when the PML-N tenure ended, dollar-rupee parity stood at 116 but when the PTI regime was removed through vote of no-confidence one dollar was equal to Rs189.

At the end of PML-N tenure in 2018 GDP growth rate was at 6.1 per cent, whereas, at the end of the PTI government in April this year the expected growth rate was 4 per cent.Inflation ratio in 2018 was only 3.4 per cent which climbed to 13 per cent in April 2022 when PTI rule ended. Similarly food inflation which was only 2.3 per cent in 2018, it rose to 15 per cent by end of PTI tenure. Sugar price which was Rs53 per kilogram in 2018 reached the mark of Rs90 after nearly four years of PTI rule.

One kilogram ghee was available at Rs151 per kg in 2018 but its price was Rs470 when the PTI government was sent home. Electricity tariff per unit was Rs11 in 2018, but in April this year it reached Rs25 and gas price per 4 mmbtu in 2018 was Rs600 and in April this year it reached Rs1400.