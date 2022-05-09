‘Massacre in Pir Dastgeer reminder of horrific HR abuses in IIOJK’

India is perpetually violating human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pir Dastgeer massacre of May 8, 1991, is a reminder of the Indian forces’ brutalities.

On 8th May 1991 in Pir Dastgeer, Khanyar, locality of downtown Srinagar, troops of CRPF, BSF’s 2nd and 60th Bn opened fire on thousands of people who had assembled to bury some martyred Kashmiris. Eighteen civilians were killed. In this case, one infant aged two years, and his father were also killed.

Dastgeer Sahib is a 200-year-old shrine situated in Khanyar, Srinagar. The shrine is famous for a copy of old Quran written by Ali Ibn Abi Talib A.S, and the relic which is locally called Mouia Pak, a hair strand of Abdul Qadir Gilani.

It was constructed in 1806 and expanded in 1877 by Khwaja Sanaullah Shawl. It is the centre of the activity hub of the Khanyar and is surrounded by a large market. On the Urs or birth date of the Abdul Qadir Gilani (R.A), thousands of people from all over Kashmir go there and offer prayers. Owing to its historic and sacred relevance the shrine is regarded as a holy ziarat for Muslims of Kashmir.

It is well-known fact that Indian forces operate with impunity in IIOJK. The draconian laws, like Public Safety Act (PSA), Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Prevention of Terrorism Act, give extraordinary powers to the Indian forces’ personnel to kill unarmed civilians.

International human rights organisations and groups have repeatedly criticized the Indian government on providing an umbrella of illegal provisions to commit gross right violations in IIOJK. From Kashmir to India, minorities’ rights are violated under the patronage of Indian state, thus disrespecting International law, norms and has emerged as a threat to regional peace.

India has become an apartheid state where human rights and “equality” have become a distant idea.—KMS