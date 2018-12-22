Mass-Wrestling Championship begins today

Observer Report

Lahore

The second Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mass-Wrestling Championship 2018 is going to start today at Sports Gymnasium of University of the Punjab, New Campus, Lahore.

Team of Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and of various departments i.e Police, Railway, SNGPL, Wapda, Army and HEC are expected to participate.

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Mr. Erik Beishembiev will be chief guest on the opening ceremony and many other renowned personalities will be part of the gracious event.

