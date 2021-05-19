Mass vaccination centre with capacity of 7000-10,000 persons daily opens in F-9 Park

The Islamabad Capital Authority’s (ICT) health department enhanced its capacity for vaccinating citizens daily up to 20,000 with the opening of a mega vaccination centre in the Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park) on Wednesday.

The new vaccination centre is the biggest of its kind established so far in the federal capital as it can cater to 7,000-10,000 visitors daily.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiative Asad Umar inaugurated Islamabad’s largest mass vaccination centre along with PM’s Special Assistant on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, Secretary Health and officials of the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s nerve centre monitoring the coro-navirus situation.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia the vaccination centre would be working as per schedule of the vaccination centres across the country i.e. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. observing off-day on Friday.

The federal capital on Wednesday recorded 181 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths in the last twenty-four hours, making the overall number of cases 79,552 and 735 deaths.

Currently, more than 17 vaccination centres in rural and urban Islamabad are providing services.

They include Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), CDA Hospital G-6, Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, CDA Medical Centre, G-9/4, Kulsoom International, Maroof Hospital F-10, NIRM, Polyclinic, RHC Tarlai, RHC Bhara Kahu, RHC Sihala, Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital, Federal Govt Hospital, RHC Tarlai and IHITC.

Officials said that enhanced capacity of the mass vaccination centres including Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Centre (IHITC), F-9 and Convention Centre will contribute to vaccinating 50 per cent eligible popula-tion of the city.

They further said that around 100 vaccinators have been hired to vaccinate people in the mass vaccination centres.