Mass transit system for Karachi will be ready in three to four years, Sindh Assembly told

Staff Reporter

Sindh Trans-port Minister Nasir Shah has claimed that a mass transit system for Karachi will be completed in the next three to four years.

He made this claim during the Sindh Assembly’s Question Hour that per-tained to transport and mass transit department on Tuesday.

Muttahida Qaumi Move-ment lawmaker Qamar Rizvi asked about any plan to bring buses for the Malir-Tower route that could serve around 30 per cent of Karachi’s popula-tion.

Despite govt help, city transporters uninterested in op-erating new buses

The minister responded that 10 buses had been brought under a public-private partnership pro-ject and 20 more were ex-pected soon on the Da-wood Chowrangi-Tower route.

To another question by the same lawmaker, the min-ister said that the govern-ment was planning to bring over 600 buses for Karachi and another 600 inter-city buses. He, how-ever, did not give any time frame and said all these buses were expected to come on the roads “soon”.

Pink buses for women

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf legislator Seema Zia asked whether the government had any plan to bring buses exclusively for women.

The minister replied that currently there were sepa-rate compartments for women in buses, but at a later stage the government had plans to introduce “pink buses for women”.

To another question by Ms Zia regarding the route permit fees collected in the past five years, the minister said that over Rs278 million had been collected by the govern-ment.

Responding to a question by MQM’s Irum Farooque regarding separate buses for physically challenged people, the minister said that such buses were not available in the country, but the buses to be brought under the bus rapid transit system would have this provision so that people on wheelchairs could easily board the ve-hicles.

When Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani recalled that he travelled in trams during his childhood in Karachi, the transport minister said that the government was implementing a neighbourhood improve-ment project in coopera-tion.