Mass transit to refund security to smart card holders

Staff Reporter

Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) has decided to refund Rs 130 to more than 4 lac smart card holders who are using their cards for travelling in feeder buses plying in the provincial capital.

The smart card holders will be given refunds through cash or they will be given the amount in the form of recharge.

Talking to APP, Syed Uzair Shah, GM Operations PMA said that the decision was taken to attract more passengers specially occasional passengers who avoided to purchase smart card worth Rs 200 for a single trip.

Through e-ticketing system integrated with the Lahore Metro Bus service, the PMA tried to eliminate cash transactions and remove the chance of revenue pilferage.”But most passengers still prefer cash payments”, Uzair said.

In the first phase, the card holders of the provincial capital would be given refunds,while citizen of Multan would be treated in second phase.

Equipped with all modern facilities, the 200 buses can be seen everywhere in Lahore,but with low number of commuters as occasional riders avoid purchasing smart card worth Rs 200.

They prefer to use rickshaw, mini bus and coaches and other public transport.

Uzair admitted that complexities of the ticketing system lowered the number of passengers, but he hoped that now the service would win back passenger confidence and Speedo busses would change transport culture of Lahore.

Earlier,when a passenger bought the Rs 200 smart card, the system withheld Rs 130 as security deposit for the hard plastic card that held a credit of Rs 70 balance for tickets.Now the Authority would remove security deposit to attract passengers.