Mass shooter kills 6 in Chicago during Independence parade

Chicago: Six people were killed, and over 36 others were injured when a shooter sitting on a rooftop opened fire on families waving flags and kids riding bikes at an independence day parade in Chicago, US, on Monday.

According to authorities, the shooter used a ladder in an alley to reach the roof of a building. An act of civic patriotism was turned into a scene of mayhem by the attack.

Police made an arrest announcement several hours later after 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III surrendered himself.

The main street in Highland Park became a crime scene spanning blocks strewn with abandoned chairs and flags. Witnesses who later came back to retrieve strollers and other items were told they could not go beyond police tape.

The shooting comes with gun violence fresh on the minds of many Americans. Just hours after the shooting in Highland Park, two Philadelphia police offers were shot near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as thousands of people celebrated a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show. Both officers were later released from the hospital.

In May, a gunman murdered 19 school children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, just ten days after a man shot dead ten people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.