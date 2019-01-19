Mass Communication workshop begins

Department of Mass Communication, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold courses workshop of its M.Phil Mass Communication for the Semester Autumn 2018 from January 21 that would be continued till 9th February.

The workshops’ courses include: 5761, 5762, 6630 and 6632. Intimation letters have been sent to all the enrolled students at their given addresses. They were also informed through SMS.

Reappear students of the said course codes have been advised to contact the Department of Mass Communication to deposit the requisite fee for reappear in the workshop.—INP

