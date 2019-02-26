Mass-awareness vital to control rising diabetes patients

MEDICAL specialists on Monday

urged to create mass-awareness

that can be vital role to reduce the number of patients sufferings from diabetics.

Talking to media, Diabetic Specialist Dr Yasir Yaqoob at Faisalabad Medical University highlighted that diabetes continues to be a greater health threat as number of patients is increasing even beyond projections made previously.

He said, the most important thing to contain disease worldwide including Pakistan is awareness and as diabetes is a silent killer, so the much important thing, we can do is to talk about it.

He further explained, in old days there was lack of awareness among people about the disease, but now awareness and research process has advanced a lot.

People think that a diabetic patient feels tired very quickly. This happens because people do not pay attention to their food and habits, he added.

It is much alarming that the disease is spreading faster than the world’s population and the main factor behind sharp rise in number of diabetes cases is that more people particularly in the developing countries adopting Western lifestyles, he mentioned. Giving a detailed regarding types of diabetes Dr Faraz Saeed Qureshi at Punjab Medical College Faisalabad said the theory that sedentary lifestyle, obesity and unhealthy diet were major causes of diabetes and said people should do exercise in addition to balanced diet for preventing diabetes.

He said, families have a key role to play in addressing the modifiable risk factors for type 2 diabetes and must be provided with the education, resources and environments to live a healthy lifestyle.”

“Diabetes is a major cause of kidney failure, stroke, heart attacks, vascular malfunctioning, gangrene and fatty liver,” said expert.

Diabetes, according to experts, could be treated and its consequences avoided or delayed with diet, physical activity, medication, regular screening and treatment for complications.

Specialists stressed the need for discouraging consumption of high carbohydrates, animal fat in meals, encouraging physical exercise and games. Focusing on how the family can remain united against the disease, they said diabetes can become a life-threatening disease; it has devastating complications if not treated early and managed appropriately. People should also consult with the doctors instead of visiting quacks, they suggested.

