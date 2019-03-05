Masood visits LoC, interacts with affectees of Indian shelling

Chakothi

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday visited Chakothi area of Line of Control and met affectees of Indian shelling. He was briefed about the latest situation at LoC by Pak Army officials and the officials of the district administration.

alking to the affectees of unprovoked Indian shelling at Chakothi and Hattian Balla, the president highly praised the courage and determination of the people living in Khalana and Pando area of the LoC for braving the Indian shelling and said government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the firing affectees.

ondemning Indian shelling, President Khan said Indian troops are intentionally escalating tensions along the LoC to divert the international community’s attention from unrelenting human rights violations in India-held Kashmir on one hand and to woo extremist Indian voters on the other.

Paying tribute to the armed forces for defending frontiers of the country with the great courage, the president noted that contrarily India’s army was constantly acting unscrupulously due to its frustration over failures to curb the popular freedom struggle in held Kashmir.

He said Indian troops are trying to push civilian population back from Line of Control but they are miserably failed to shake the resolve of the people. The President said Indian troops are targeting civilian population with light and heavy weapons however India will never succeed in its evil designs because our armed forces have all the capabilities to thwart any Indian aggression.

He said present government has increased the amount of compensation for affectees of Indian unprovoked firing at LoC and added that internally displaced people (IDPs) will be looked after by the government.

