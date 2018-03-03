Masood urges Swedish MPs to help stop IOK HR violations

Stockholm

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Swedish Parliament Friday, met members of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and had a brief encounter and conversation with the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

He was accompanied by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Sweden Ahmad Hussain Dayo and Pakistani and Kashmiri community leaders of Sweden.

Serken Kose, Member of Parliament (Social Democratic Party), received the President at the Parliament and gave him a tour of the building complex which symbolises the rich history of evolution of parliamentary democracy in Sweden. He said, “This, was the first ever visit by an Azad Kashmir leader to the Swedish Parliament”.

During interaction with the Foreign Affairs Committee members, President Masood Khan urged the Swedish Parliament to take notice of serious human rights violations and crimes against humanity being committed by the Indian occupation forces in the Occupied Kashmir. The President gave details of killings, arbitrary detentions, torture, custodial killings, disappearances, rape on a continuous basis and appealed to the committee to send a fact-finding mission to IOK to ascertain and establish the horrors that Kashmiris were being subjected to every day. “Today, the Indian Occupied Kashmir is a dark place cordoned off from the rest of the world where 13 million people were colonised and brutalised”, Sardar Masood Khan asserted.

The President also appealed to the international community to help stop Indian atrocities across the line of control, which had already claimed 20 lives and seriously injuring 75 persons during the first two months of 2018 by violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement. He also highlighted how Pakistan was showing restraint in the face of these provocations. “This deliberate escalation by India must be stopped”, he said.

The President has urged the leadership of Swedish Parliament and Government to raise the issues of human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir during Indian Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Stockholm in April this year.

“The international community”, he said, “should hold India accountable for its horrendous crimes of blinding, rape, and genocide in Kashmir being committed with impunity”.—PR