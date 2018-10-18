Masood urges religious scholars to promote teachings of Islam

Our Correspondent

Sardar Masood Khan, president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir urged the religious leaders to play their role to rid the country of the violent extremism by spreading the true message of Islam. Speaking at ‘Paigham Pakistan Conference’ organizing by Ulema and Mushaikh here on Wednesday, Sardar Masood Khan said Islam is universal religion and Prophet (PBUH) was sent to all peoples of the world, regardless of their race, colour, culture and geographical location.

“Islam’s universality makes it a religion that is acceptable to all people in this world and that was the very reason that over one billion human being are now in the fold of this true religion,” President Masood said. Describing peace, tranquility, mercy and compassion as foundations of the religion of Islam, the president called upon the Ulema and religious scholars to demonstrate respect to all human beings to create a space for further expansion of their religion.

Terming tendencies of violent extremism and radicalization in the country as a serious challenge for the nation, he said our enemies on one hand want to destabilize Pakistan by dividing us in different sects and groups and on the other they are attempting to deprive the people of Pakistan from the basic ideology of Pakistan. He said that people of Pakistan, particularly Ulema and Mushaikh are united and they would never allow anti Islam and anti-Pakistan forces to materialize their evil designs. Urging religious scholars and intellectuals to promote the true teachings of Quran and Sunnah, President Masood said that rivalries on the basis of petty and insignificant differences among the followers of different sects is detrimental to the social fabric of our society.

Describing the declaration of Paigham Pakistan (Message of Pakistan) signed by the religious scholars from all schools of thought as right step at right time, President Masood commended the efforts of Ulema and Mushaikh for bringing and maintaining peace and harmony in the society.

