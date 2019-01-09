Masood urges lawyers to raise voice against draconian laws in IoK

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the lawyers’ community to raise their voice against draconian laws and gross violations of Kashmiri peoples’ human rights.

‘Kashmir dispute is fundamentally a political and legal issue, and lawyers are expected to better understand the problem and highlight it in its true legal and political perspective,’ the president stated this while talking to a delegation of Central Bar Association (CBA) Muzaffarabad.

The delegation was headed by CBA president, Maqbool-ur-Rehman Abbasi that called on him at President House Muzaffarabad on Tuesday. ‘Kashmir being on the agenda of United Nations is legal issue and it is political as well because it involves political future of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,’ the president said. He added that lawyers’ community had always raised the voices for justice, rule of law and human rights of the people and we expect same from them for oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir, he emphasized.

The people in Indian Occupied Kashmir have not only been denied their human rights but are also facing worst kind of atrocities and inhuman treatment at the hands of occupation forces. The lawyers must come forward and play their role for Kashmir cause, he said. Recounting atrocities on Kashmiris in Indian-held Kashmir, Khan said that more than 700,000 Indian troops had been deployed in the occupied territory and innocent Kashmiris are being tortured and killed.

Calling for massive campaign to create awareness about the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, He urged layers to make some kind of forum or committee of the bar members with the task to highlight the Kashmir issue and Indian atrocities through social media. The CBA delegation also invited President Sardar Masood Khan to address the members of Central Bar Association Muzaffarabad, which president accepted and assured that he will soon visit the bar and address its members. Later a 4- member delegation of UK Youth Parliament headed by Ms Muzdalfa Ahmed also called on President and apprised him about the activities of Youth Parliament.

Share on: WhatsApp