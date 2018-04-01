Masood terms ‘Thar Coal’ unmatchable project

Islamkot (Tharparkar)

Terming Thar Coal projects as unmatchable, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Masood Khan has said that Thar Coal Block II will soon proved to be a best public private partnership model in Pakistan. Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Dostain Jamaldeeni has desired to replicate the community development model of Thar Foundation in Gwadar, as he firmly believes that “Thar will transform Pakistan into a developed nation.”

They were talking to media persons after a daylong visit to Thar Coal Block II here on Saturday. The delegation also included Muneer Baloch, Director General Planning and Development, GPA and other senior officials of president secretariat, AJK government. The president AJK was of the view that the success of Thar Coal Block II project will boost the confidence of local as well as international investors, as the Thar Dream will bring mammoth investment in Thar.

“SECMC’s development model is also unmatchable in Pakistan, others should also replicate the same, as local community is being involved not only in jobs, but unprecedented education and health facilities were being provided to them.” the AJK president added. —APP