Masood stresses academic innovation, research

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President AJK Sunday emphasised the need for innovation by universities in AJK to promote quality higher education.

He made these remarks while chairing the Senate Committee meeting of the Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST).

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman, Vice Chancellor MUST presented a comprehensive report on the achievements and activities of the University. The VC said that over the years MUST has taken considerable strides in investing in their academics and today a total of 66 PhD faculty members are teaching various disciplines at the university and in the previous year alone 336 research papers have been published in journals of international repute and presented at international and national conferences.

The President commended the universities efforts in encouraging community service under various outreach programs like identifying the slope failure of the Mangla Dam at Mirpur-Kotli road by the Civil Engineering Department and providing the technical assistance and consultancy service. He also praised the efforts of MUST in delivering services in Telemedicine in the areas adjoining Mirpur with the assistance Healthcare for All International, UK.

It was informed during the meeting that the establishment of MUST sub-campus at Pallandri has been approved and classes will be initiated at the Government Postgraduate College, Pallandri. The Vice-Chancellor informed that the College premises including hostels would be renovated and developed under the umbrella project and funding of the HEC.—PR