Masood resolves to turn AJK into hub of knowledge

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (AJK)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan expressed determination to turn the public sector universities of the libOurerated territory into hubs of modern knowledge. “It is our passion to make AJK universities centres of excellence. Our students should be prepared to serve not only AJK and Pakistan but all over the world.”

He expressed these views while addressing the participants at the inauguration ceremony of the Administration Block and Central Library at the Jarikas Campus of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) here on Thursday. The event was attended among others by Executive Director Higher Education Commission Dr. Fateh Mohammad Marri, , former AJK Minister Chaudhry Mohammad Saeed, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, and former Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr. Habib ur Rehman (Sitara e Imtiaz).

The President said that the AJK has the most literate population of all of Pakistan and now this human resource is stepping into the realms of advanced technological and cutting edge disciplines like the Internet of Things, cloud computing, blockchain and nano technology. “We can easily become a growth engine and economic hub of Pakistan if our students are imparted with such disciplines”, he said.