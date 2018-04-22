Masood remembers political role of Raja Haider Khan

Muzaffarabad

President Masood Khan paid rich tribute to Raja Muhammad Haider Khan, saying that he was a great leader with a vision to unite the Kashmiris. He added that even before partition, Raja Muhammad Haider Khan played an important role in the resistance movement against the anti-Muslim Maharaja. The President said that he always strived for the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris in India Occupied Kashmir and had a deep concern for the people of Kashmir. Haider Memorial Association had arranged the event.

President Masood Khan said that the situation in IOK is a tale of torture, murder, and agony. He said that in 1947 over 247,000 innocent Kashmiris were ruthlessly murdered and till this day the Kashmiris are suffering at the hands of the Indian Occupation forces. He said that our Kashmiris brothers and sisters are suffering but their struggle for freedom will never be suppressed by India’s intimidation.

The event was attended by Raja Abdul Qayyum, Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs; Chaudhry Shehzad, Member Legislative Assembly; Mustafa Bashir, Member Legislative Assembly; Raja Mumtaz, President Haider Memorial Association, notables and academicians, and members of the civil society.

Earlier, MD Azad Kashmir Bank Imran Samad called on AJK President and discussed activites of the bank.—PR