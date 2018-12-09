Masood, Mazari term report a timely call to halt Indian state terrorism

UN report on HR violations exposes Indian atrocities in IHK

Zubair Qureshi

Indian brutality in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) has reached its peak as several innocent Kashmiris mostly youth are being subjected to violence and targeted with pallet guns, however, despite all such atrocities Kashmiris are resolved to achieve their right of self-determination. In 2018 alone, more than 4,000 killings, mostly youngsters, have been reported.

President Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan said this while speaking as Chief Guest in an International Conference titled “UN Report on Violations of Human Rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir: Demographic Changes and Societal Implications” organized by Pakistan House here on Saturday.

India is struggling to hold IOK by not letting Kashmiris with coercive measures and not only Pakistan but international media has also reported the use of pellet guns, said Masood.

He quoted The New York Times that writes “India has blinded more people with pellet guns than any other regime” and added that India is violating Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the inhumane treatment of Kashmiris.

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari was of the view that in the wake of the UN Report on Kashmir Pakistan has failed to act proactively on Kashmir issue. It is time for the government to present a blue print for conflict resolution premised upon the principle of self-determination and plebiscite.

Former Conflict Adviser, UN Janne Teller highlighted the United Nations General Assembly’s Resolution, calling for referendum in Kashmir to determine the future of their governance.

Now, finally, after all these years, the United Nations has produced their first ever report on the human rights abuses in Kashmir, Janne Teller said adding documenting the abuse of human rights was the first step to halting the abuse.

Talking to this scribe she said if her ‘little’ effort could make people and communities more aware of the real situation, it would indeed be a great thing.

Janne Teller concluded by saying it could not continue and called for a change.

President Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights Dr Nazir Gillani was of the view that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights report on the Human Rights situation in Indian occupied part of Jammu and Kashmir had exploded the myth that India is unassailable.

