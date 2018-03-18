Masood lauds LoC residents resilience

Sumahni

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir lauded the resilience and courage of the citizens living along the Line of Control and said that we will not be intimated by India’s unprovoked firing and shelling.

The President made these remarks while addressing public gatherings organized by former Member Legislative Assembly (MLA), Raja Maqsood Khan, and MLA Ali Shan Soni during his visit to Samahni, Bhimbar.

President Masood Khan paid rich tribute to the brave citizens who had been martyred and seriously wounded due to the constant violations by India of the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement that was agreed upon by both India and Pakistan.

He said India has adopted a dastardly approach in its attempt at intimidating the local population living near the LOC by targeting unarmed civilians, school children, educational institutions, livestock and their homes.

He said, “These unabated acts of aggression will never succeed in making us renege on the demand for our just right to self-determination. This can not only be termed as acts of terrorism but also a grave violations of international humanitarian laws like the Geneva Conventions.”

Indian occupation forces, he said, were using such pernicious tactics to simply divert the world’s attention from the atrocious human right violations being committed by them against the innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that in IOK women and girls are dishonored, innocent protestors are being murdered, maimed, blinded and illegally imprisoned for merely demanding to exercise their right to self-determination as per United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.

“India has made IOK into a virtual prison for the Kashmiris. The international community has become a silent spectator due to its strategic, political and economic interests with India”, said the President.

While lamenting India’s deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians, President AJK said that Pakistan Army has never opened first fire, nor has it ever targeted civilians living on the other side of the LOC. He added that we consider the civilians living across the LOC as our own citizens and India continues to exploit this fact by relentlessly aiming their guns at our civilians.

The President informed his audience that India has unleashed a three-pronged war against Pakistan; firstly, by torturing and killing our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in IOK; secondly, it is targeting civilians across the LOC; and thirdly, India has launched a systematic proxy war to destabilize Pakistan by abetting and sponsoring terrorist activities in FATA, the province of Balochistan, Karachi and other cities of the country. Sending a clear and resolute message to India, President Masood Khan said, “The people of Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and our Armed Forces will not be intimidated by such malicious devices to bring harm to our country or its people.”—Email