Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Masood Khan has stated that Pakistani-American community is a catalyst for moving Pakistan and US closer through people to people exchanges.

He stated this while addressing a huge gathering of Pakistani diaspora at annual Pakistan Day Parade in New Jersey.

The NJ Pakistan Day Parade is an annual event since 2015. The annual parade features colorful floats, music, dance, cultural exhibitions, and Pakistani arts and cuisine.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan has passed through much turbulence and faced many challenges and it has survived, and people will see it as one of the most successful nations in the comity of nations.

He urged Pakistani Americans to demonstrate unity so they could emerge stronger in the United States and their role in Pakistan would also grow.

Masood Khan, on the occasion, also strongly condemned attacks on churches in Pakistan. He said that the entire nation has condemned the heinous act and expressed solidarity with the victims.

He said this was a conspiracy against the society and nation of Pakistan and we will not countenance it under any circumstances.

Masood Khan also paid a glowing tribute to the founder of the Parade, late Abrar (Sam) Khan.

He also acknowledged and appreciated the achievements of Assemblywoman Shama Haider for being the first Pakistani American woman to have been elected for New Jersey state assembly.

Elected representatives also spoke on the occasion and paid tribute to late Sam Khan and also highlighted the contributions of Pakistani diaspora in New Jersey. These included among others Speaker of the Assembly Craig Coughlin, Congressman Pallone, Chairman Kenven McCabe, Assemblywoman Shama Haider, Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak, Mayor Woodbridge John McCormac and Mayor East Brunswick Brad Cohen.—INP