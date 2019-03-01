Masood Khan lauds efforts of Pak-Kashmiri diaspora in highlighting Kashmir issue

Islamabad

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has urged overseas Kashmiris and members of Pakistan-Kashmiri community to intensify their efforts in highlighting Kashmir issue, especially in the changing regional scenario.

The AJK President stated this while talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis from Italy at Kashmir House in Islamabad on Friday. The delegation headed by Tajammul Kathana discussed a host of issues relating to Kashmir liberation struggle and the situation post-Indian aggression.

The delegation apprised the President that the Pakistani-Kashmiri community in Italy observed 5th February – Kashmir Solidarity Day – with utmost zeal and zest. He said that a large number of Kashmiris and Pakistanis living in Italy will also proceed to Geneva and record their protest on the occasion of the Human Rights Council meeting on March 11.

Sardar Masood Khan appreciated the efforts of Tajammul Kathana and his associates and urged them to establish strong contacts with their councillors, local lawmakers and parliamentarians persuading them to raise voice for the people of Kashmir in their respective councils and the Italian parliament.

He said overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis should also brief the media and members of the civil society organizations of their respective countries about the on-going genocide of Kashmiris by Indian troops in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and also about the jingoistic posture of the Indian ruling party and its affiliate extremist groups.

He said that recent violation of Line of Control and the international border of Pakistan by India and subsequently, Pakistan’s highly responsible response amply proved that India is a chauvinistic and jingoistic country that does not want to see Pakistan a prosperous and stable country.

Referring to the recently published report of the United Nation on human rights violations in Kashmir, the AJK President asked the delegates to inform the parliamentarians about this report. The report carries details of the Indian atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris demanding for the fundamental right to self-determination.—PR

