Masood Khan hails AJKSRC’s role

Sardar Masood Khan has said that the development projects within all districts of Azad Kashmir would be completed with utmost priority in order to benefit the people at large.

The President made these remarks while addressing the annual event of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Social Reforms Council AJKSRC organized at Dar-ul-Jihad in Rawalakot Wednesday.

He commended the organizing committee of the AJK Social Reforms Council for their determined and consistent efforts in mobilizing the population in addressing key issues of the society. He said this organization has effectively identified issues and has been working for their early resolution.

He said that the civil society can collectively work hand in hand with the Government by creating a public-private partnership for social reforms. He said we must unite in fighting social evils like illiteracy, drug abuse, intolerance and corruption.

President AJK said that development projects related to the construction of roads, water schemes and other civic amenities will be completed soon all the while ensuring the highest standards of quality are met. He said that the road leading to Rawalakot from Sudhanoti has been completed and work on Azad Pattan – Sudhanoti road will also be completed soon.

Innocent Kashmiris are being tortured, murdered, maimed and illegally incarcerated in the Indian Occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces.—PR