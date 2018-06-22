Masood Khan expresses concern on abysmal human rights situation in IOK

Islamabad

Chaudhry Tariq Farooq, AJK Senior Minister for Physical Planning & Housing, Agriculture & Livestock called on Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir here at the Presidency in Jammu and Kashmir House today.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed the progress relating to numerous projects specifically the upgradation and construction of roads in Azad Kashmir. The President emphasized the timely completion of all such projects according to international construction standards helping facilitate the people at large living in AJK.

The President on the occasion expressed his deep concern over the imposition of Governor Rule in Indian Occupied Kashmir, saying that this step would lead to an exponential increase in human right violations in the occupied territory. He said that imposition of Governor Rule in IOK for the eighth time in four decades is evidence of India’s failed Kashmir policy.

Denouncing the killings of three Kashmiri youth during the recent so-called “cordon and search” operations in Pulwama, the President said that such barbaric acts will in no way dampen the just freedom struggle of the Kashmiris. “Sustainable peace in the region will only be possible through the implementation of UN Security Council’s Resolutions and not through Delhi’s use of brute force in Jammu and Kashmir”, he said.

Both the President and the Senior Minister welcomed the recent reports of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the British Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) on the abysmal human rights situation in IOK.

President Masood Khan said that the reports have clearly pointed out that under the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) have violated all international norms and conventions by granting Indian security forces ‘discretionary powers to kill, use force and detain any person without fear of prosecution’ and death, rape of women during search operations, and extrajudicial executions of unarmed civilians have become a routine affair in IOK. They demanded that unconditional access be granted to international investigators by Indian authorities to assess the situation on-ground.—PR