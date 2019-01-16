Masood Khan encourages diversified investment in AJK

Observer Report

Rawalpindi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday visited the headquarters of Medical Transcription Billing Corporation (MTBC), a healthcare IT company on the invitation of company’s Executive Chairman Mahmood Haq. The President on his arrival at MTBC was warmly received by Executive Chairman of the company, Mahmood Haq, Executive Director General Saleem Ahmed Ranjha, General Manager, Ali Shoukat, Mahnaz Sarwar and Adeel Sarwar Chief Technical Officer of the company.

Former US Ambassador to Pakistan and Chief Executive and President of East West Institute, Cameron Munter and Ms Kathleen Jacobs were also present on the occasion. The President held detailed discussions with the officials who briefed the President about the goals and functions of the company. The President also visited various departments of MTBC and interacted with the employees.

Speaking on the occasion, the President expressed his gratitude to the management of MTBC for inviting him to visit their headquarters. He said it is matter of great satisfaction that the company had hired services of many young educated male and females and provided jobs to them. President Masood said that he was pleased to learn that MTBC operates with a workforce of around 370 employees in Bagh city of Azad Kashmir and is providing a platform to young professionals to learn and practice their innovative ideas in a professional and healthy working environment.

The President invited the company to invest in tourism sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as the State is blessed with the beautiful natural landscape and can be turned into a hub for tourists. President Sardar Masood Khan also invited Ambassador Cameron Munter to visit Azad Kashmir, which he accepted.

