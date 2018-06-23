Masood invites Swedish MPs to visit Kashmir

Islamabad

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has extended his invitation to the Swedish Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights to visit AJK and see for themselves the steps being taken in Azad Kashmir for ensuring the protection and promotion of human rights and human dignity, during his recent visit to Stockholm.

The President underlined that “India must not be allowed to block such an investigation and frustrate a process for fact-finding suggested by the UN High Commissioner on human rights”.

Sardar Taimoor apprised the President of the activities of the Pakistan-Kashmiri diaspora in Sweden to raise the profile of the Kashmir issue. He informed that the Pakistani-Kashmiri diaspora community is one the most educated expatriate communities and is actively engaging Swedish parliamentarians and civil society representatives over the Kashmir dispute. He said that Sweden is actively addressing human rights issues all over the world and hopes that peace in South Asia is attained through the sustainable and amicable resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The President praised the active role of the diaspora community in Sweden who he said are playing a pivotal role in sensitizing the Swedish people on Kashmir and working tirelessly in promoting and strengthening the relationship between Pakistan and Sweden.—PR