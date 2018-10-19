Masood, Gandapur discuss mutual interest

Staff Reporter

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday met Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and discussed the current Kashmir situation besides other matters of mutual interest. The President on this occasion also congratulated him on assuming his new position in the Federal Cabinet. He invited the Federal Minister to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir which the Minister accepted to visit AJK on October 27 which is marked by Jammu Kashmir people as the Black Day every year at both sides of the Line of Control against the Indian invasion on Jammu Kashmir by forcibly landing her troops in Srinagar this day in 1947.

The AJK President and Federal Minister exchanged views over the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), including killings, arbitrary arrests and other crimes against humanity being committed by the occupation forces. Masood Khan expressed his gratitude to President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for taking a firm stand on Kashmir issue, expressing solidarity with the struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir and asking India to immediately stop violations of human rights in IOK.

He expressed his hope that Pakistan will continue to keep a strong stance on Jammu and Kashmir. The President AJK also discussed with the Minister about AJK related development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The President AJK urged the restoration of Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mirpur Expressway Project and construction of Leepa Tunnel to facilitating the people of Leepa Valley and help connect it with the rest of AJK especially during winter.

The President also apprised the Federal Minister about the issue of water diversion from River Neelum to River Jehlum and its negative environmental impacts. He sought Federal government’s intervention and help resolve issues like Neelum- Jehlum Hydropower generation and proposed that both WAPDA and AJK government should ink agreements before the start of development work on all future projects to avert complications.

