Masood for making tourism, archaeo sectors attractive for world

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan here on Friday emphasized the need of interfacing the dignity of archeology and tourism sectors to attract and apprise the world of the rich potential of tourism and archaeology in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the 1st three-day Kashmir Conference on Archaeology. The conference aims to explore preserve and rehabilitate the ancient pieces of centuries old cultural heritages in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir besides to promote the tourism industry in the scenic liberated territory where required huge potential and conducive environment awaits the local and foreign investment in the tourism sector.

Secretary Tourism, Archaeology, Information and Information Technology Ms. Midhat Shehzad, in her welcome address highlighted the salient features of the objectives of holding of the grand moot on archaeology, first of its own kind held in Azad Jammu Kashmir, inviting the intending entrepreneur to move for invest in the tourism and archaeological sectors under the joint ventures private-public partnership for the promotion of tourism industry across AJK. Experts from various parts of the country including AJK are participating in the grand moot.

The inaugural session was also addressed among others by Director General Tourism and Archaeology Peerzada Ershad Mahmood, Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science & Technology Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman, Retired Ambassador Arif Kamal, seasoned Kashmiri archaeologist Prof. Ms. Rukhasana Said

Hassan Khan and others who highlighted the need of exploring and preserving the ancient cultural heritage of the thousands of years-old history of the Jammu and Kashmir in this part of the Himalayan state.

The President of AJK continued that since the State of Jammu Kashmir is extremely rich in its geographical history, conscious efforts shall have to be made to capture and preserve the ancient past of this part (AJK) of the history, he urged. He underlined that like other parts of the entire Jammu Kashmir state, the ancient history of Azad Jammu Kashmir is blessed and enriched with the mystic poet scholars, thinkers, saints and the preachers of Islam.

